Central Railway introduces QR pass scanning system at 15 railway stations to curb crowding

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 01:19 IST

By Aroosa Ahmed,

To control overcrowding and unauthorised travel on the local train network, Central Railway (CR) introduced QR-based e-pass scanning system at 15 of its suburban railway stations on Thursday. The systems will be introduced at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Dadar, Mulund, Kurla, Thane, Diva, Ghatkopar, Dombivli, Kalyan, Byculla, Wadala, Mankhurd, Panvel, Titvala and Badlapur.

Two new local train services were also introduced on the harbour line on Thursday, in a move to control crowding in train compartments.

Local train services were suspended from March 23 but were resumed on June 15 only for people working in essential services. Nearly 700 local train services are being operated on both the Central and Western Railway (WR) daily.

CR and WR are currently undertaking trials of the QR code-based passes. If successful, use of the passes will be continued after resumption of local train services for the general public. A standard operating procedure (SOP) will be created at that time. The Railways, along with the state government, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mumbai Police will prepare the SOP together.



“We are trying our best to control crowding on the local train network. Presently, if we come to know about crowding, immediate measures are taken. We have also introduced two new local train services,” said Shalabh Goel, divisional railway manager, Central Railway.

The Railways also plans to implement the system of social distancing currently in use. Passengers will have to stand in a queue and within drawn-out circles, to maintain distance. They will then be allowed to board the local trains.

“We might also ask passengers to wait outside the railway station if there is crowding on the platforms or on the station premises. A complete SOP has to be prepared for the operation of trains for the general public.” said a senior CR official.

CR in a pilot project will also be introducing automated control gates in September at CSMT and Churchgate railway stations.

