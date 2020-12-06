Sections
Central Railway observe mega block, diverts routes of trains in Mumbai

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 19:00 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Mumbai

Women passengers travel in local trains at Jogeshwari station in Mumbai. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

Central Railway observed a mega block and diverted various routes of many trains in Mumbai to maintain the infrastructure and safety of passengers.

The Down fast line services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 8.52 am to 1.53 pm has been diverted on Down slow line at Matunga, halting at all stations from Sion to Mulund stations and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule, according to the press release issued by Central Railway.

“Fast trains beyond Thane will be re-diverted on Dn fast line at Mulund. Up fast line services leaving Thane from 8.55 am to 2.13 has been also diverted on Up slow line halting at all stations from Mulund to Dadar stations and will be re-diverted on Up fast at Parel and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule,” the release said.

“Dn Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 11.34 am to 4.47 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 9.56 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended.



Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and to Up harbour line services to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Goregaon/Bandra from 10.45 am to 4.58 pm will also be remain suspended,” it informed.

“However, Special services will run between Panvel and Kurla platform number 8 during the block period. Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during the period, according to the press release.

“These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused,” the release said.

