Central Railway to resume 5 intercity trains in Maharashtra; 2 special services between Mumbai and Pune

Days after the Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced resumption of intercity train services within the state under its unlock guidelines, Central Railway (CR) plans to resumed five services starting October 9.

Daily outstation special trains have been introduced on the Mumbai-Pune, Mumbai-Nagpur, Mumbai-Gondia and Mumbai-Solapur routes.

“Five services will be operated daily within Maharashtra. Only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board these special trains. Passengers are advised to adhere to all norms and standard operating procedures related to coronavirus during boarding, travelling and at the destination,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, CR.

Of the intercity services, CR has announced two trains between Pune and Mumbai, starting October 9. According to information released by CR on Wednesday, a ‘Mumbai-Pune Superfast Special Daily’ (train number 02123) will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and arrive in Pune the same day.

A ‘Superfast Special Daily’ (train number 02124) will leave Pune railway station starting October 10, and arrive at CSMT the same day.

A second ‘Mumbai-Pune Superfast Special’ train will mirror the timings of the Indrayani Express (train number 22105/22106).

The Indian Rail Catering Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) also announced resumption of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express from October 17.

Passengers travelling on board the Tejas Express will be provided with a Covid protection kit consisting of hand sanitiser, face mask, face shield and gloves. Passengers will have to download the Aarogya Setu mobile application in order to travel.

On the suburban railway network, the state government has permitted the city’s dabbawalas and employees of consulate generals, high commissioners and international institutes to travel by local trains within the city.

‘Allow private buses to ply at 100% occupancy’

The transport department has written to the state government suggesting allowing 100% passenger occupancy in private buses operating within the state. The state had earlier allowed the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) to ply buses with 100% passenger occupancy.

(With inputs from Dheeraj Bengrut)