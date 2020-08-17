Central Railway undertakes construction work on Belapur-Uran corridor

Taking advantage of the restrictions on movement during the lockdown, the CR has undertaken construction work for the new suburban railway corridor between Belapur and Uran railway stations.

The estimated cost of the Belapur- Uran railway project is ₹1,782 crore and the project is being undertaken on a cost-sharing basis, of which 66% is borne by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) and 33% by CR.

The construction activities were undertaken between Kharkopar and Uran railway stations. The work includes upgrading the platforms at the new Rajanpada railway station, along with foundation and sub-structure work of Nhava-Sheva, Dronagiri and Uran stations.

The construction work of a subway at Uran and the foundation work of two bridges were also undertaken during the lockdown.

“Amid the lockdown and unlock period, CR has completed several infrastructure projects, including the work for speeding up the construction of the remaining 14.60km Kharkopar and Uran railway lines of the 27 km Belapur -Seawoods and Uran project. The completion of the project will cut the distance between Mumbai and Uran by almost 50%,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, CR.

The construction for the Mumbai’s fourth suburban railway corridor between Belapur and Uran railway stations received the nod in 1967. The first phase of the corridor opened between Belapur and Kharkopar (12.5km) station in November 2018. Currently, 40 local trains operate on the Belapur-Kharkopar railway route every day.