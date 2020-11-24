Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / Central Railways ensures social distancing is maintained on Mumbai locals

Central Railways ensures social distancing is maintained on Mumbai locals

Local train services resumed for people involved in essential service care on July 15. Specially-abled, cancer patients, lawyers, and women are also now allowed to travel by local trains

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 11:58 IST

By Aroosa Ahmed, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Stickers remind people not to sit on particular seats to ensure social distancing on Mumbai locals. (Photo:Sourced)

The Central Railways is ensuring passengers keep alternate seats vacant on local trains in Mumbai to enforce social distancing amid a surge in Covid-19 cases. “Please Do Not Sit Here” instructions have been pasted on such seats this week.

“This is an awareness campaign to maintain distancing at the railway stations and train compartments. Awareness regarding wearing of facial masks and sanitisation is also being increased,” said Shivaji Sutar, the chief public relations officer of the Central Railways.

Also read | BMC to screen passengers arriving in Mumbai

Local train services resumed for people involved in essential service care on July 15. Specially-abled, cancer patients, lawyers, and women are also now allowed to travel by local trains.

The Central Railways operates 1,580 local train services daily and the Western Railway 1,201 in Mumbai.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine may not be needed, says Harsh Vardhan
Nov 24, 2020 11:27 IST
Allahabad HC cancels case against Muslim man by wife’s parents
Nov 24, 2020 12:12 IST
Cyclone Nivar: Assure all possible support from Centre, tweets PM Modi
Nov 24, 2020 12:01 IST
Rahul Gandhi’s dig at Centre over RBI proposal to overhaul banking industry
Nov 24, 2020 10:35 IST

latest news

Fresh snow in Kashmir, HP sends chill down to Punjab
Nov 24, 2020 12:30 IST
Rashmi Rocket: Taapsee’s muscular frame is winning her praise
Nov 24, 2020 12:32 IST
Supreme Court rejects dismissed BSF jawan’s petition challenging PM Modi’s election from Varanasi
Nov 24, 2020 12:25 IST
Cyclone Nivar to make landfall on Wednesday evening, Tamil Nadu braces for storm
Nov 24, 2020 12:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.