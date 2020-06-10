Central Railways to get digital machines to screen travellers at stations

Central Railway (CR) is planning to install automated ticket checking and managing access (ATMA) machines for passengers travelling by outstation trains. ATMA are likely to be placed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) and Kalyan railway stations.

ATMA have digital screens, which will be placed at the entrance of the railway stations. The screens will undertake thermal screenings of passengers, if they are wearing masks and if their tickets are valid. Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel will be deployed to monitor the process.

After being screened, passengers must sanitise their hands and only then will they be allowed to board trains.

“The screens will help maintain distancing and ensure the safety of passengers and employees. The screens will be installed in railway stations on all CR divisions including Mumbai,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, CR.

Digital screens to check passengers’ body temperature have been introduced at Nagpur railway station.

Presently, railway authorities have deputed railway staff to monitor passengers’ temperature manually. Thermal screening of passengers is done at the entrance to the railway stations along with baggage screening and sanitisation of luggage.

Different entry and exit points in order to maintain distancing have also been introduced at railway stations in the city.

The railways started the operation of 200 special trains in the country from June 1. The trains that are being operated from the city are operating on a daily, weekly and biweekly basis.