Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / Centre asks Maharashtra govt to stop work for Kanjurmarg metro car shed

Centre asks Maharashtra govt to stop work for Kanjurmarg metro car shed

According to sources, the Centre’s Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade has written to the Chief Secretary of Maharashtra asking them to stop the construction of the proposed metro car shed in Kanjurmarg area.

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 16:36 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Mumbai

The Maharashtra government had earlier halted the work of Aarey metro car shed, over which protests were held by hundreds of people in October last year, and announced that the project will be relocated to Kanjurmarg. (Praful Gangurde/HT file photo. Representative image)

In what may become another point of conflict between the two, the Central government has asked the Maharashtra government to stop the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority from developing a metro car shed at Kanjurmarg, sources said on Tuesday.

According to sources, the Centre’s Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade has written to the Chief Secretary of Maharashtra asking them to stop the construction of the proposed metro car shed in Kanjurmarg area.

The Maharashtra government had earlier halted the work of Aarey metro car shed, over which protests were held by hundreds of people in October last year, and announced that the project will be relocated to Kanjurmarg.

According to sources, the 102-acre land at Kanjurmarg comes under the salt commissioner, who reports to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Government of India.



Speaking on the development, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya accused the state government of “fooling the people of the state” and bypassing the recommendations of two committee reports.

“Manoj Saunik Committee has clearly said that shifting the car shed project is not a viable option and that it will add a burden of Rs 5,000 crore and delay the project by five years. I dare Uddhav Thackeray government to make public the reports of the Manoj Saunik Committee and Ajay Mehta Committee,” Somaiya said.

He said that the two committee reports also mentioned whom the land belongs to.

Back in October last year, the felling of trees in the Aarey Colony had drawn a wedge between former allies BJP and Shiv Sena, with then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis pushing for the project and Thackeray-led party coming out in protest against the proposed car shed.

Aarey metro car shed project, stayed by the Maharashtra government, was opposed by environmentalists and others last year in a bid to protect the stretch of forest area considered as the lungs of the city.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Donald Trump leads Joe Biden in internet search as US votes in presidential election
Nov 03, 2020 16:54 IST
‘Unfounded, rumour’: China rejects report of capturing territory from Nepal
Nov 03, 2020 17:00 IST
Vote out people against ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, ‘Jai Shri Ram’: PM Modi
Nov 03, 2020 14:25 IST
Voters’ woes in Bihar polls: Many find their names in dead persons’ list
Nov 03, 2020 16:58 IST

latest news

Sunny Sabharwal creates buzz with birthday bash
Nov 03, 2020 17:59 IST
Karwa Chauth 2020: Wishes, images, quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook
Nov 03, 2020 17:59 IST
India’s exports dip 5.4% in October to USD 24.82 billion, shows govt data
Nov 03, 2020 17:57 IST
Indian archery team’s support staff member tests positive for COVID-19
Nov 03, 2020 17:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.