Centre requests Maharashtra to conduct techno-economic feasibility study before integrating Metro-3 and Metro-6 lines

Amid shifting the Metro car shed to Kanjurmarg getting stuck in a legal tangle, the Centre requested the Maharashtra government to conduct a techno-economic feasibility study before taking a decision on integrating Metro-3 and Metro-6 lines.

The letter was written by Durga Shanker Mishra, secretary, Union ministry of housing and urban affairs, on December 1. He is also the chairman of Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRCL), a joint venture company with equal participation of both the state and Central government. MMRCL is also the nodal agency responsible for implementing Metro-3 project.

In his letter to chief secretary Sanjay Kumar, Mishra also expressed his concern saying that the integration move may create huge operational difficulties and additional expenditure.

Ranjit Singh Deol, the managing director of MMRCL, is yet to respond on this.

“You will further appreciate that Metro projects are designed for 100 to 150 years and it is the concern of my ministry that the way integration of line-3 and line-6 is being planned may create huge operational difficulties for both the Metro lines within five to seven years after commencement of operation. This is not desirable for such cost intensive project like Metro. It may be detrimental to the public interest,” stated the letter, a copy of which is with HT.

“In view of large and long term implications, it is recommended and requested that the Government of Maharashtra (GoM) should conduct a techno-economic feasibility study of proposed shifting of depot before going for preparing a detailed project report as has presently been decided by GoM,” it added further.

“We have received the letter very recently. A detailed discussion on Centre’s request is yet to be held,” said a senior official from the state revenue department.

The state government in October decided to scrap the Metro car shed at Aarey Milk Colony and shift it to Kanjurmarg. It has also decided to integrate Metro-3 (Colaba-Bandra-Seepz) and Metro-6 (Swami Samarth Nagar-Vikhroli) line.

Mishra, in his letter, has cautioned that the integration will bring severe implication on train operation and capacity utilisation of both the lines due to mixing of operation of line-3 and line-6. Trains on line-3 which will be dispatched from Kanjurmarg depot have to cross over both the operational lines of line-6 to reach the network of line-3 leading to operational bottlenecks on both the lines.

In Washington DC (United States) a similar arrangement was done which is presently affecting the line capacity of both the lines. There are a number of example on Indian Railways eg. MEMU car shed at Jajha where dispatching and receiving of MEMU rakes is a big congestion problem due to wrong planning leading to under-utilisation of maintenance facilities,” quoted the letter.

The move is likely to delay the project and may lead to cost and time overrun. Already executed contracts would have to be deferred which may have huge financial implications on account of escalation. The consent of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), which is providing bilateral financial assistance to this project, would be necessary so as to ensure that there is no problem in terms of funding, else the progress will be impacted adversely.

Another official said the state government will decide its next course of action only after receiving the written order of the Bombay high court on Kanjurmarg plot. “We have yet to receive the order of the high court. Once received, it will be discussed thoroughly with legal experts and further decision will be taken,” said the official.

Congress questions BJP govt’s move

The Congress on Wednesday questioned the BJP government’s decision on constructing car shed in Kanjurmarg. Sachin Sawant, state Congress’ general secretary, said the then government under Devendra Fadnavis had allotted the Kanjurmarg plot for Metro-6. “If Metro-3 car shed cannot be built in that area, then how can Metro-6 car shed be built there? Fadnavis must answer this question,” Sawant said.

He also said that the land in question belongs to the state government since 1906 and the salt department could never prove its ownership. “In the past one year, it has become clear that the BJP is deliberately trying to hamper development works in the state,” he added.