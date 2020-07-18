Check blood sugar, BMI at Central Railway’s ‘medical ATMs’

Sections
Updated: Jul 18, 2020 00:18 IST

By Aroosa Ahmed,

Passengers travelling on Central Railway (CR) will soon be able to get their blood pressure, body mass index (BMI), blood sugar, weight, oxygen saturation, and body hydration levels checked at health kiosks at suburban railway stations.

The kiosks will initially be introduced at Kalyan, Thane, and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus(LTT), railway stations.

They will later in phases be introduced at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus(CSMT), Vadala, Chembur, Panvel, Dadar, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Mulund, Badlapur, Bhandup, and Dombivli railway stations.

The kiosks will have two modes – invasive and non-invasive mode and will be managed by a paramedic. The invasive mode will involve samples of blood being collected to check blood sugar levels, while the non-invasive mode will be used to check oxygen saturation, BMI, and weight. The machines can test 16 non-invasive nutritional parameters.



Passengers will have to hold the handles of the kiosk and step on a platform to get checked. The machines will then provide the health parameters within three minutes on a paper slip.

“The machines will check multiple health parameters of passengers within minutes,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, Central Railway.

The charges will be ₹50 for 16 basic parameters and ₹100 for glucose and haemoglobin checks.

The kiosks have been in use at Nagpur, Bhopal and Lucknow railway stations since earlier this year.

Termed health ATMs by the railways, the machines are being installed as an additional source of income under non-fare revenue.

