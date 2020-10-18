Choreographer arrested for posing as Mumbai civic corporation official, cheating doctor

Sections
Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 00:38 IST

By Suraj Ojha,

Oshiwara police on Friday arrested a 28-year-old choreographer for allegedly posing as an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and cheating an eye specialist to the tune of ₹26,600. The accused has been identified as Vivek Sadare, a resident of DN Nagar, Andheri (West).

Dayanand Bangar, senior inspector from Oshiwara police station, said that they received a complaint from a doctor last month saying that two men came to his clinic posing as BMC officials and questioned him about non-payment of signboard charges.

According to Dr Sanjay Chaudhary, the complainant, the conmen told the doctor that he had not paid signboard charges — charges for putting up his board outside the dispensary — to BMC since the past two years and therefore, he will have to pay the charges along with a fine.

“The accused told him that the total amount to be paid was ₹26,600. The next day, one of the accused went to the dispensary and collected the amount,” Bangar added.

Chaudhary later realised that the two had conned him, and approached the police.

A team led by sub-inspectors Mahendra Puri and Tushar Sawant checked footages of all CCTV cameras installed in the area and identified Sadare and arrested him from DN Nagar on Thursday. Police said the accused has another case of cheating registered against him at Khar police station.

