Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / Cidco’s handicraft exhibition at Urban Haat in Navi Mumbai reopens

Cidco’s handicraft exhibition at Urban Haat in Navi Mumbai reopens

The Urban Haat, which was closed this monsoon on the backdrop of the Covid pandemic, reopened with a handicraft exhibition on October 30. The exhibition will run till November 8....

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 00:08 IST

By G Mohiuddin Jeddy,

The Urban Haat, which was closed this monsoon on the backdrop of the Covid pandemic, reopened with a handicraft exhibition on October 30. The exhibition will run till November 8. The exhibition is organised with the help of grants from the Development Commissioner, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, New Delhi. Cidco organises various events at the Urban Haat every monsoon. However this year, it was closed. Artisans from 10 states are participating in the exhibition.

Priya Ratambe, Cidco PRO, said, “We are expecting more than 50 artisans from across the state. The Urban Haat is an open space and the stalls are big enough to maintain social distance. All safety protocols will be followed. Those who visit Urban Haat must wear masks and only after thermal scanning and proper sanitisation by sanitizer or hand wash at the entry gate will they be allowed to enter the premises.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India-China ties under ‘severe stress’, LAC changes unacceptable: Jaishankar
Oct 31, 2020 23:40 IST
With 5,062 new infections today, Delhi adds 34,186 Covid-19 cases in 7 days
Oct 31, 2020 21:30 IST
Chanakya: Do jobs matter in Indian elections?
Oct 31, 2020 22:03 IST
IPL 2020: SRH stay alive, RCB wait for play-off spot
Oct 31, 2020 23:40 IST

latest news

610 more local train services to run in Mumbai from today
Nov 01, 2020 00:18 IST
Early voting in US election tops 90 million
Nov 01, 2020 00:18 IST
IPL 2020: ‘Must-Win’ situation for Kings XI with playoff spot at stake
Nov 01, 2020 00:14 IST
Radio school catches up in Thane Zilla Parishad
Nov 01, 2020 00:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.