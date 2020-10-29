Sections
City Centre fire: Standing committee demand report on fire, replacement of Mumbai’s chief fire officer

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 23:28 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Following the fire in City Centre mall last Friday, that took the Mumbai Fire Brigade over two days to douse, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) standing committee on Thursday demanded a detailed report about the fire incident and about why it took so long to douse the fire. The leader of the Opposition Ravi Raja also demanded that the recently appointed chief of Mumbai Fire Brigade, be sent back to serve the Thane Fire Brigade, from where he was appointed, and be replaced with an officer who has experience in fighting fires in Mumbai.

