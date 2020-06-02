City crosses 40,000-case mark

The city crossed the 40,000-mark for Covid cases on Monday, with 1,413 new cases taking the tally to 41,099. The toll stood at 1,319, with 40 new deaths. Also, the G-North ward, which covers areas such as Dharavi, Dadar and Mahim, became the first of the 24 wards in the city to cross the 3,000-case mark with 79 new cases.

The jump from 30,000 to 40,000 cases came within eight days and the city is expected to cross the case count of 50,000 next week, said civic officials. So far, 16,985 people have been discharged, putting the city’s recovery rate at 42%.

Civic officials said while the cases are rising on a daily basis, the doubling rate, too, has improved.

Suresh Kakani additional commissioner, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), said, “We have managed to improve our doubling rate to 14 days, which was four-five days in the initial stages of the outbreak. A lot of positive cases are from among those in quarantine, which has helped contain the spread, as these people cannot come in contact with anyone in the community.”

According to BMC’s ward-wise break-up of cases, as of June 1, while G-North ward topped the list, L ward (Kurla) was second with 2,668 cases. In F-South ward (Parel), the tally jumped from 2,572 on May 31 to 2,622. The sharpest spike was in N ward (Ghatkopar), from 1,804 cases on May 31 to 1,892 cases on June 1.

In terms of ward-wise growth rate for a week, R-North ward (Dahisar) topped the list with 7.5%, followed by P-North ward (Malad) at 7% and S (Bhandup) ward at 6.8%. Wards such as E (Byculla), F-North (Matunga) and G- South (Worli and Prabhadevi) recorded lowest growth rate at 2.1%, 2.4% and 2.6%, respectively. Mumbai’s average growth rate stood at 3.85% on Monday, lower than Sunday’s 4.26%

Meanwhile, Dharavi reported 34 cases on Monday, pushing its tally to 1,805. A total of 2.5 lakh from the area have been screened. The India’s largest slum cluster houses 8.50 lakh people.

Dadar reported seven new cases, taking the total to 326. Mahim saw 17 new cases (total: 524).

State health minister Rajesh Tope and additional municipal commissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal on Monday visited the Covid Care Centre in Dharavi, a 200-bed facility set up within 14 days.

Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner, G-North ward, said, “This centre will exclusively have 200 beds with oxygen facility for moderate symptomatic patients. All medical and paramedical staff will start working in three shifts from Tuesday.”

Civic body takes up sanitisation programme

Along with upgrading a number of medical facilities for Covid-19 patients, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken up a sanitisation programme as per the guidelines issued by the government.

The civic body is carrying out the work of sanitisation through three of its departments — insecticide, fire brigade and solid waste management (SWM) departments.

Till date, a total of 7,764 government and semi-government buildings including BMC headquarters, municipal ward offices, private and civic hospitals, bus depots, markets, police station, railway station were sanitised.

A total of 31,056 square kilometre area was sanitised by the fire brigade department while 97,306 square metre was sanitised by the insecticide department.

The civic body has also taken up the work of sanitising public toilets. A total of 7,500 toilet blocks in 24 wards, where Covid positive patients were found, are being sanitised by the solid waste management department on a regular basis.

The insecticide department of the civic body has also sanitised 1,08,240 houses of Covid positive patients along with the common areas and inside areas such as lifts.

The civic body is using 17 quick response vehicles and 15 mist blower machines for the purpose of sanitisation of buildings and public places.