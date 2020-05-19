Sections
City dentist can resume practice with certain restrictions

The Union health ministry has issued new guidelines that allow dentists in the city to resume their practice with certain restrictions.As per the guidelines, patients in containment zones may seek...

Updated: May 19, 2020 23:52 IST

By Rupsa Chakraborty,

The Union health ministry has issued new guidelines that allow dentists in the city to resume their practice with certain restrictions.

As per the guidelines, patients in containment zones may seek ambulance services to travel to dental facilities. In red zones, only emergency dental procedures can be performed. Clinics in orange and green zones can provide dental consults. Dental clinics must have good ventilation. Ceiling fans should be avoided. Patients should inform clinics in case of any symptoms of Covid-19. The Centre has also advised dentists to start taking hydroxychloroquine as a preventive measure.

Due to the risks involved, over 35,000 dentists Maharashtra had shut their clinics. “We have to look into people’s mouths which is the main source of infection spread. As almost 80% of patients are asymptomatic, we may end up infecting ourselves. The aerosols [clumps of small particles floating in the air] produced during treatment can infect other patients,” said Dr Avinash Joshi, an orthodontist from Bandra.

Dr Vivek Pakhmode, dean of Government Dental College, said they have not received the new guidelines. “We are ready to start selective treatment procedures with precautionary measures. Once we get the guidelines, we will start the service,” he said.



