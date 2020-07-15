City gets over 98% of July rain in 14 days

With 86.6 mm rain in a span of 12-hours on Tuesday, Mumbai received almost its entire July rainfall in just two weeks while surpassing half its seasonal rainfall target in one and half months.

Between July 1 and July 14 8.30 pm, Mumbai recorded 822 mm rain against the monthly target of 840.7mm or 97.7%. South Mumbai recorded 595.5 mm rain during the same period against the monthly average of 711.6 mm, or achieved 84% of its target so far.

From June 1 to July 14 8.30 pm, the Santacruz weather observatory, representative of Mumbai and the suburbs, received 1217 mm as rain tally against seasonal average of 2260.4 mm or 53.8% while the Colaba weather station, representative of south Mumbai, recorded 1,120 mm (till July 14 8.30 pm) against the seasonal average of 2,071 mm or 54% of its monsoon target.

Monsoon onset over Mumbai was declared on June 14 followed by three intense rain spells in a month.

Meanwhile, the suburbs and south Mumbai both recorded heavy showers with a few intense spells from Tuesday afternoon onwards. Between 8.30am and 8.30 pm, Santacruz recorded 86.6 mm rain while 50.4 mm was recorded in Colaba. For the period June 1 to July 14, Mumbai suburbs and south Mumbai have recorded 28% and 26% excess rainfall than the normal for this period.

An orange alert for ‘heavy to very heavy rain at a few places’ has been issued for Wednesday. A yellow alert (heavy rain at isolated places) has been issued for Thursday while no alert for Friday.

“Widespread rain activity was witnessed on Tuesday and is likely to get further enhanced on Wednesday owing to active monsoon conditions under the influence of strong lower level westerly wind convergence coupled with an upper air cyclonic circulation in the Arabian Sea,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, India Meteorological Department (IMD). “Dense cloud cover witnessed on Tuesday is expected on Wednesday as well, will lead to a few intense spells of rain for the Konkan coast, including Mumbai, and parts of central Maharashtra.”

Since the launch of the integrated flood warning system for Mumbai (iFLOWS-Mumbai) on June 12, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for the first time on Tuesday made public its iFLOWS forecast predicting ‘very high’ (over 3-foot depth) flooding possibility across 29 of 656 locations across 24 wards including isolated areas in A ward (Colaba, Cuffe Parade), E ward (Byculla, Mahalaxmi), central Mumbai (Dadar, Parel, Hindmata), M-East (Chembur, Govandi), many areas in K-West ward (Andheri, Versova), S ward (Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli), R south (Kandivli, Borivli), and R north (Dahisar). A total of 61 of 656 spots could witness ‘high’ flooding probability (2-3 foot depth), another 139 spots may experience ‘moderate’ flooding (1-2 foot depth) while 383 areas could witness ‘low’ probability (less than 1 foot depth).

According to IMD’s impact-based forecast for Wednesday’s orange alert indicated water-logging in many parts of low lying areas and river banks, localised and short term disruption to municipal services such as water, electricity etc., major disruption of traffic flow with roads and local trains affected, and possibility of collapse of tree fall incidents. The weather bureau suggested action in the form of proper regulation of traffic and restricted movement of citizens in affected areas, especially low-lying zones.

Independent meteorologists said maximum rain could occur between Wednesday evening and Friday morning with highest rain accumulation expected over north Mumbai suburbs, Thane and Palghar districts. “Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected, which has a potential to cause water logging and disruptions. Necessary alerts need to be issued for Wednesday to Friday,” said Akshay Deoras, independent meteorologist and PhD researcher at the University of Reading, United Kingdom.

Waterlogging was reported in Parel, Matunga, King Circle, Sion, Andheri, Bandra, Chembur, Govandi, Wadala, Kurla and Dadar for a couple of hours on Tuesday. While some of the routes of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses were diverted, suburban railways remained uninterrupted.

BMC received eight complaints of tree or branch falling from various parts of the city, four complaints of short circuits and two wall collapse complaints. No one was injured in either of the incidents.