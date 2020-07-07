City lake levels rise by 3% in two days

Almost a month after the onset of monsoon, the water stock in the seven lakes in the city finally saw a significant increase in water levels by 3% in past two days. The rise in lake levels was witnessed after heavy downpour in catchment areas between July 5 and 6. The total water in the seven lakes has gone up to 1.60 lakh million litre, which is 11.10% of the required water stock, from 1.15 lakh million litre (7.98%) two days ago. The total storage capacity is 14.47 lakh million litre. Last year, the water stock in the seven lakes — Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Bhatsa, Vihar, and Tulsi — collectively was 2.16 lakh million litres (14.96%) during the same time.