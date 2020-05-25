Sections
Home / Mumbai News / City records highest minimum temp on a May day in 4 years

City records highest minimum temp on a May day in 4 years

Updated: May 25, 2020 00:19 IST

By Badri Chatterjee,

The city on Sunday recorded its highest minimum temperature for the month across the past four years, while maximum temperatures in the Vidarbha region escalated further, resulting in severe heatwave conditions.

The minimum temperature at the Santacruz weather station, representative of the suburbs and Mumbai, was 29 degrees Celsius, 2 degree Celsius above normal.

The Colaba weather observatory recorded 27 degrees Celsius, close to the normal mark. Moisture levels were high as Colaba and Santacruz recorded 85% and 72% humidity on Sunday.

The highest minimum temperature during May did not cross 29 degrees Celsius between 2017 and 2019. During May 2016 it was 29.2 degrees Celsius, while 29.7 degrees Celsius was recorded in May 2015 and 2010.



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said high moisture incursions from the sea and cloud cover during early hours of Sunday led to the rise in minimum temperatures. However, the day temperature was closer to the normal mark as Mumbai recorded 33.8 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, four districts in the Vidarbha subdivision recorded day temperature sabove 46 degrees Celsius. On Sunday, the maximum temperature in Nagpur further increased to 46.7 degrees Celsius. Chandrapur recorded 46.6 degrees Celsius, Akola, 46.1, and Gondia 46 degrees Celsius. The IMD has declared an orange alert (be prepared) for heatwave conditions for the entire Vidarbha region till May 27, which directs citizens to stay hydrated and avoid outdoor exposure. A yellow alert has been issued for districts of Marathwada till Monday.

For a second consecutive day, Nagpur was the second-hottest location in India, while Churu, Rajasthan, was the hottest at 47.4 degrees Celsius, according to IMD’s bulletin issued at 9pm. Chandrapur was the third hottest at 46.6 degrees Celsius.

Nagpur was the second hottest location in India on Saturday at 46.5 degrees Celsius.

The authorities sounded a red category alert for Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, west and east Rajasthan on May 25 and 26 for heatwave or severe heat waves. A red category alert implies authorities should take action to avoid health emergencies.

Heatwave conditions are very likely to persist for the next 4-5 days with peak intensity on May 25 and 26.

