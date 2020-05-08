Sections
City’s first special train for migrants leaves for UP

The first Shramik special train for migrant workers from the city set off for Uttar Pradesh on Friday evening. The train, with around 1,200 migrant workers stranded in the city, started from Lokmanya...

Updated: May 08, 2020 23:32 IST

By Aroosa Ahmed,

The first Shramik special train for migrant workers from the city set off for Uttar Pradesh on Friday evening. The train, with around 1,200 migrant workers stranded in the city, started from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in the city to Basti railway station in Uttar Pradesh. However, the train which was supposed to depart at 4pm finally left at 6.12pm.

A senior Central Railway (CR) official said, “The state government was bringing the workers to LTT in buses. After inspection, they were allocated seats on the train.” The state government on Thursday relaxed the rule that made certificate from doctors mandatory to get permission to travel, and said the travellers would be checked for symptoms at the start of the journey.

While similar trains were being operated from Nasik, Nagpur, Shirdi, Bhiwandi towards Uttar Pradesh, Rajashtan and Madhya Pradesh, there were no such services from Mumbai before this since the city is a red zone owing to high number of Covid-19 cases.

On Friday, CR also operated special trains between Kalyan railway station and Arariya Court railway station in Bihar. Another train was operated between Shirdi and Sitapur railway station in Uttar Pradesh.



