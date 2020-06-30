City’s rain in June was lowest for the month in 5 years: IMD

Though parts of Mumbai witnessed intense showers on Monday night, overall rainfall in June has been lowest in five years as the city fell 110mm short of its average. On Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert (be updated for heavy rain at isolated places) for Mumbai and Thane, from Wednesday to Saturday.

Heavy overnight rain (between Monday 9.30pm and Tuesday 8.30am) helped south Mumbai reduce its monthly rain deficit. Colaba weather station, representative of south Mumbai, recorded 524.5mm between June 1 and June 30 (8.30pm), which is 16.4mm short of the station’s average rainfall for the month.

However, Santacruz weather observatory, representative of the suburbs and Mumbai, recorded 395 mm rain between June 1 and June 30 (8.30pm), which was 110 mm short of the average rainfall for June (505 mm). The suburbs ended the month with a rain deficit of 22%.

According to IMD, June rainfall was 515.1mm in 2019; 792.5mm in 2018; 523.2mm in 2017; 695.2mm in 2016; and 1,106.7mm in 2015. Director general of IMD Mrutunjay Mohapatra said, “Weather systems along the west coast are strengthening monsoon currents and above normal rain is expected in July and August.”

In June 2014, Mumbai witnessed its lowest rainfall reading in 10 years (87.3mm) while the second lowest was in June 2012 (298.5mm). The all-time lowest June rainfall was in 1972 (0.2 mm).

On Monday, an intense spell of rain for almost two hours led to several areas in south and central Mumbai recording three-digit rain figures. However, there was less rain in the suburbs. Between 8.30am Monday and 8.30 am Tuesday, Colaba recorded 101mm rain while 11.2mm rain was recorded in Santacruz. IMD classifies 2.5-7.5 mm as light rain; 7.6-35.5mm as moderate rain; 35.6-64.4mm as rather heavy rain; and 64.5-124.4 mm as heavy rain.

“Monsoon systems do have embedded mesoscale systems (microclimate characteristics), which give intense rainfall at highly localised places. This happened on Monday night and continued with intermittent light to moderate showers in south central Mumbai but since cloud bands were over this region, there was less rain over the suburbs,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, IMD.