City witnessed light showers with isolated heavy rain on Monday

The city and suburbs witnessed continuous light to moderate showers on Monday with some areas witnessing isolated heavy rain spells.

While the two primary weather stations at Santacruz and Colaba recorded only 3.8mm and 3.4mm rain between 8.30am and 5.30pm on Monday, parts of northern, western and central Mumbai received heavy rain. Chembur recorded 79.6mm rain, Dadar 75.6mm, Dahisar 69mm, Mira Road 65mm, BKC 63mm, Powai 44mm, Bandra 43mm while Thane recorded 44.7mm rain. Between 8.30am Sunday and 8.30am Monday, Mumbai recorded only light showers.

The weather bureau has not issued any warnings for the next three days with the possibility of light to moderate rain for Tuesday to Thursday. “Mumbai and surrounding areas could witness isolated heavy spells in some areas between Monday night and Tuesday morning, but intense rain activity is expected over ghat areas, central Maharashtra and Marathwada in the next 24 to 48 hours,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Hosalikar added that there was dense cloud formation over the state due to a low-pressure weather system over northeast Madhya Pradesh adjoining Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh. “A fresh low-pressure area is likely to form over Bay of Bengal around August 19, which will enhance rain activity for the Maharashtra coast and interior areas later this week,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mahabaleshwar surpassed its monthly rain average on Sunday with 1,861mm rain against the average of 1,784.3mm rain.