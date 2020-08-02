Civic body releases video on ‘Chase the Patient’ policy

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has released a video about its “Chase the Patient” policy, which was inaugurated on June 8, by starting ward-level war rooms for decentralised bed management to help Covid-19 patients get hospital beds or medical attention on time. This initiative came soon after BMC’s decision that all laboratories conducting Covid-19 tests must inform the civic body about positive patients first.

In May, BMC had asked all laboratories to give Covid-19 test results within 48 hours and inform the civic body by midnight. Civic officials then clean the list of names, such as removing names which are repeated, sorting names of patients who are already in institutional quarantine as high-risk contacts, within 7.30 am. The names are then segregated ward wise and sent to respective war rooms so that they can contact patients post 8am.

Based on whether a patient has symptoms, comorbidity and whether he or she has a scope to be quarantined at home, the war room coordinates hospital bed allotment. A BMC official visits homes of positive patients before they are admitted to hospitals or quarantine centres.

The move came after BMC received a number of complaints regarding unavailability of hospital beds in April and May where patients had to wait several hours to get a hospital bed.

While the process has been ongoing, the civic body termed it ‘Chase the Patient’ and publicised it via posting a video on social media platforms.

Municipal commissioner IS Chahal said, “This is a unique bed allotment system for Covid patients. Hospital beds are allotted by BMC officials who visit the patients at their residences and either ask them to isolate at home or move them to the hospital in BMC ambulances. Patients need not step out of their homes or call anyone to get a hospital bed.”