Civic chief assures rehabilitation of affected parties of Kalyan Ring Road project

Work on the Kalyan Ring Road project will be delayed as the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) commissioner, Vijay Suryavanshi, has assured rehabilitation of the project affected people (PAPs) before taking up the demolition of the structures along it.

The said project will affect a total of 850 structures that include shops, farm lands and residential buildings. Of these, 590 are located at Durgadi, Atali, Ambivli and Titwala-Manda areas.

The most-awaited ring road project is being undertaken by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) while the KDMC will help clear the spaces for the project by finishing land acquisition formalities and also by demolishing the structures along the project.

Around 60 per cent of the road work has been completed. The residents of these areas had protested in January this year demanding rehabilitation after the civic body asked them to vacate the structures.

“We have been following this up since the last two years with the civic body. Now, the commissioner has assured to provide rehabilitation to the affected people, which is a relief. We are not against the project but these are the people living here for years. They have invested in their homes. When KDMC asked them to vacate, they all were in panic,” said Pravin Supe, who represents the Atali-Ambivali Samajik Sanstha.

“We have managed to acquire 80 per cent of the land, on which 60 per cent of work is completed. The demolition can begin only after acquiring the remaining land. Since the commissioner has given directives to rehabilitate, the demolition work will take time,” said Sanjay Pokharkar, surveyor for the project, KDMC.

In 2014, the MMRDA proposed a 26-km ring road in Kalyan connecting Dombivli (W) to Titwala village. The four-phase project is being carried out by four different agencies. The road from Hedutane (Dombivali) to Titwala (Kalyan) will benefit lakhs of people who travel within Kalyan-Dombivli. Presently, the Kalyan-Shilphata Road, which is used to connect between Kalyan-Dombivli and Titwala, is the most congested route. The ring road will be a major impact.