Civil contractor booked for sexually assaulting actor in Mumbai

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 03:35 IST

By Suraj Ojha,

Santacruz police on Thursday booked a civil contractor for allegedly sexually assaulting an actor with false promises of marriage. The case was registered after the police received a written complaint from the actor stating that the contractor had been sexually assaulting her for years.

The actor, in her complaint, said that she and the accused knew each other since 2016. They had entered into a romantic relationship, and the contractor had allegedly promised to marry her. Recently, the woman discovered that the accused is already married.

Alongside the rape allegations, the woman said that he assaulted her at a five-star hotel in Juhu, and filmed compromising videos of her.

Based on the complaint, Santacruz police registered a first information report (FIR) against the accused under sections 376 (punishment for rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 377 (unnatural offences), and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.



Shriram Koregaonkar senior inspector, Santacruz police station, said that they are yet to arrest the accused. “We have registered the case and are verifying the facts,” he said.

