Class 9 and 11 students to be promoted based on oral exams

Students from state board schools who have failed their classes 9 and 11 exams last year will have to clear an oral exam either in the school or online, as per a government...

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 00:37 IST

By Ankita Bhatkhande,

Students from state board schools who have failed their classes 9 and 11 exams last year will have to clear an oral exam either in the school or online, as per a government resolution (GR) issued on Wednesday.

Schools have been asked to conduct exams for of these students by August 7. “As per government rules, students who fail in Class 9 and 11 are eligible for a re-exam the same year and passing the exam would allow them to be promoted to the next class. Under the current conditions schools should conduct an oral exam of such students either by calling them to school or via video conferencing by August 7,” states the GR.

Earlier this month, several parents had written to the state government urging schools to cancel re-exams and promote all students due to the pandemic. Parents said that schools should conduct online exams and should not call students to school even for orals. “It is a big risk which we are not willing to take,” said a parent of a Dadar based school.

