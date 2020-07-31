CM announces slum rehabilitation schemes for cities

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray announced slum rehabilitation schemes for major cities in the state on the lines of those existing in Mumbai, during a meeting on Friday. He also announced a separate slum rehabilitation authority (SRA) for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to facilitate the redevelopment of the slums in cities like Thane, Bhiwandi, Ulhasnagar, Mira-Bhayander among others.

The state government also decided to set up a stress fund for the SRA projects by bringing a proposal in the state cabinet. “The fund will enable the developers to raise loans for the projects from financial institutions. The existing laws too will be amended to tide over the difficulties being faced while implementing the rehabilitation projects,” said Jitendra Awhad, housing minister.

In Mumbai alone, 370 SRA projects are stuck, while 541 are ready. Of the planned 5.07 lakh planned homes, 3.80 lakh are under construction. The state government is planning to raise over ₹700 crore through stress fund to push the stuck SRA projects because of liquidity crunch.

The state government has also resolved to complete the SRA projects in a time-bound manner.