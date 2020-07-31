Sections
Home / Mumbai News / CM announces slum rehabilitation schemes for cities

CM announces slum rehabilitation schemes for cities

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray announced slum rehabilitation schemes for major cities in the state on the lines of those existing in Mumbai, during a meeting on Friday. He also...

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 23:56 IST

By Surendra P Gangan,

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray announced slum rehabilitation schemes for major cities in the state on the lines of those existing in Mumbai, during a meeting on Friday. He also announced a separate slum rehabilitation authority (SRA) for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to facilitate the redevelopment of the slums in cities like Thane, Bhiwandi, Ulhasnagar, Mira-Bhayander among others.

The state government also decided to set up a stress fund for the SRA projects by bringing a proposal in the state cabinet. “The fund will enable the developers to raise loans for the projects from financial institutions. The existing laws too will be amended to tide over the difficulties being faced while implementing the rehabilitation projects,” said Jitendra Awhad, housing minister.

In Mumbai alone, 370 SRA projects are stuck, while 541 are ready. Of the planned 5.07 lakh planned homes, 3.80 lakh are under construction. The state government is planning to raise over ₹700 crore through stress fund to push the stuck SRA projects because of liquidity crunch.

The state government has also resolved to complete the SRA projects in a time-bound manner.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Chandigarh received heaviest rain since 2013
Aug 01, 2020 00:39 IST
20% water cut across Mumbai from August 5, says civic body
Aug 01, 2020 00:36 IST
86 labourers at Majiwada construction site test positive
Aug 01, 2020 00:35 IST
Chandigarh: Only ‘bada khana’ for Burail jail inmates on Eid, Raksha Bandhan
Aug 01, 2020 00:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.