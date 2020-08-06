CM asks BMC, other civic bodies to be on high alert

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray took stock of the monsoon situation in Maharashtra, especially in Mumbai and asked civic bodies to stay on high alert as heavy rainfall has been predicted in Mumbai for the second consecutive day on Thursday.

He has also appealed to citizens to not venture out of their homes unless in dire need. He has also ordered the authorities for better coordination to handle situation arising out of the heavy downpour.

“Municipal corporations, police, power supply authorities have been directed to ensure that the citizens do not face any hardship. Authorities have been directed to restore outage of power, clear waterlogging by acting swiftly. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority has been asked to avoid any type of mishap due to heavy rainfall,” the statement issued by the chief minister’s office stated.

Shaft panel of Jaslok hospital falls off due to rain

As Mumbai was battered with heavy rain for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, a shaft panel of Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, covering three floors, fell off due to strong winds. However, no one was injured in the incident.

A statement issued by the hospital stated, “Due to incessant rainfall and heavy wind pressure this afternoon, one of the shaft panels of the hospital building got loosened and was blown away. However, no one was hurt due to the incident as our team quickly acted in time. We are committed to the well-being of our staff and patients with all safety measures in place.”

All-time high August rain for Dahanu

Dahanu recorded its all-time highest 24-hour rainfall, beating a 75-year-old record, on Wednesday with 383.1mm rain over 24 hours. The previous record was set on August 14, 1945 with 353.3mm rainfall.

This is the first year in over a decade when the weather station at Dahanu recorded more than 300mm rain in 24 hours in August.

According to rain readings from Palghar district administration, Palghar recorded 460.6mm rain over 24 hours while Zhar recorded 460.4mm, Boisar 452mm, and Tarapur 447mm. However, since the India Meteorological Department (IMD) does not have weather stations there, rain readings were not taken by them.

Independent meteorologists explained why Dahanu, Palghar and areas north of Mumbai received more rain between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. “The offshore trough (strong wind currents over the Arabian Sea coast) formed due to the low pressure system in Bay of Bengal keeps shifting. It had earlier shifted northwards allowing more rain in areas north of Mumbai. The same system moved slightly towards the south, leading to heavy rain for Mumbai, Raigad and Ratnagiri,” said professor Sridhar Balasubramanian, department of mechanical engineering and IDP Climate Studies, Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay.

Spotted deer rescued from Goregaon drain

A male spotted deer was displaced during heavy rains on Tuesday and got stuck in a large drain at Goregaon (East). The forest department, in coordination with wildlife groups Spreading Awareness on Reptiles and Rehabilitation Program (SARRP) and Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW), rescued the deer and took it to the animal rescue centre at Sanjay Gandhi National Park. The animal was examined and will be rehabilitated back to the wild. “The rescue operation was conducted in a strategic manner where the rescue teams secured it from both the sides while a team entered through the manhole with the help of a ladder,” said Pawan Sharma, president, RAWW.

Flight operations disrupted

Strong winds led to flight diversions and go-arounds at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Wednesday.

According to air operator Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), seven flights had to go-around. While MIAL said that no flights were diverted, airport sources said three flights were diverted between 5.30pm and 7pm.

According to sources, SpiceJet 7304 had to divert to Surat, IndiGo 6E 969 had to divert to Ahmedabad and IndiGo 755 had to divert to Pune.