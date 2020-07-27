Sections
CM launches housing project for cops in Navi Mumbai

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday launched a housing project with 4,466 homes for police personnel and distributed allotment letters to 3,670 eligible applicants for the...

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 23:34 IST

By Swapnil Rawal,

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday launched a housing project with 4,466 homes for police personnel and distributed allotment letters to 3,670 eligible applicants for the City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) housing project. Thackeray also launched Kharghar Heaven Hills project which comprises villas, resort, a naturopathy centre, etc. spread across a 250-acre plot.

Cidco’s Kharghar Heaven Hills project will be designed by keeping nearly 39% open space and is expected to attract foreign visitors as it is around 20 minutes from the proposed Navi Mumbai international airport, a note from the chief minister’s office (CMO) said.

The state government, through Cidco, is also planning a corporate park in Navi Mumbai on a 350-acre plot, which will also have a football stadium.

The housing scheme for police personnel will be available for applicants in the economically weaker section (EWS) and lower income group (LIG). The houses will be built in Taloja, Kharghar, Kalamboli, Ghansoli and Dronagiri areas of Navi Mumbai and will be reserved for police personnel stationed in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).



Thackeray also oversaw the distribution of allotment letters to over 3,600 families who have successfully got affordable homes in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai. “This is an unexpected gift for me that common people are getting the homes of their dreams on my birthday. Having one’s own home is everybody’s dream, and this government is working to fulfil that dream of common people,” he said.

