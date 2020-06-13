CM may urge PM to get trains back on tracks

To make it easier for frontline workers and supporting staff to report for duty, chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray is expected to again raise the state’s demand that suburban railway services be resumed in Mumbai, during his video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 17.

On Wednesday, Thackeray had reiterated the need to resume suburban train services in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). He said frontline workers are finding it difficult to commute and many have not been able to join duty due to the absence of public transport.

State health minister Rajesh Tope, during his video conference with Union health minister Harsha Vardhan on Thursday, requested railway services for those involved in essential services. After the conference, Tope said, “I have reiterated our demand for suburban railway services for essential and emergency services. I am confident the Union health minister would discuss it with the prime minister.”

Railway officials in Mumbai on Saturday said no directions have come in from the railway ministry. “There has been no discussion regarding local trains. The outstation train services that have been started are only after discussions and approval from the ministry of home affairs. Decisions regarding local train operations will be taken post discussion with the ministry of home affairs,” said a senior railway official who did want to be named.

Officers from the state government said several letters have been set to the Centre after the demand was raised by the CM during his video conference on May 11. Train services are being demanded only for frontline workers and supporting staff involved in essential services. “There has been crowding in buses after we allowed private offices to operate at 10% of their workforce from Monday. This has been causing inconvenience to the people in the essential and emergency services. Many of them travel from far-flung suburbs. They are already in tremendous stress, and resumption of railway services would help to offer some relief,” said an official.