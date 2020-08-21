CM Thackeray to appoint expert panel to study National Education Policy

Chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray has announced to appoint an expert committee to study the National Education Policy (NEP) introduced by the Centre, and recommend the steps to be taken for its implementation in Maharashtra. The committee will also recommend the changes needed in the existing laws to incorporate the new policy.

The decision was taken during a review meeting held by Thackeray, which was attended by school education minister Varsha Gaikwad, Marathi language minister Subhash Desai, environment minister Aaditya Thackeray and officials from the other departments concerned.

Thackeray has also asked the state education department to tap the idea of changing the academic year to January from June in the light of the delay in kicking off the academic year.

The expert committee will consist of scholars and researchers from education and other departments from across the state.

Thackeray said that the state government was willing to make the education system more student-friendly.

“The new education policy has many new concepts which will require changes in the existing laws. The inevitable changes will have to be welcomed, while steps will have to be taken to weed out the difficulties in its implementation. Students should be enabled to ask more and more questions, to push their curiosity. The policy needs to be implemented by keeping all aspects, including technical education, vocational courses and education in mother tongue in mind,” he said.

Thackeray has also asked the education department to weed out the difficulties the students are facing in online education during Covid-19 pandemic.

Gaikwad has directed the department to consider the idea of reopening physical school for at least Class 10 students.