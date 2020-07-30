Sections
Home / Mumbai News / CM Uddhav Thackeray holds meeting on security ahead of Ram Mandir bhoomipujan

CM Uddhav Thackeray holds meeting on security ahead of Ram Mandir bhoomipujan

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday held a high-level meeting on internal security to discuss the law and order situation in Maharashtra on August 5, when bhoomipujan of...

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 01:49 IST

By Surendra P Gangan,

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday held a high-level meeting on internal security to discuss the law and order situation in Maharashtra on August 5, when bhoomipujan of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be conducted. The state government has reportedly received specific intelligence input that there could be “law-and-order issues” if Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the ceremony in the Uttar Pradesh city.

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, home minister Anil Deshmukh and senior officials from the home department were also present at the meeting.

“Tension is likely to emerge on August 5, which is also the first anniversary of the decision of revocation of the special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The Central government is likely to issue high alert on the day across the country. The tension could intensify if PM Modi personally attends the function [at Ayodhya]. In such a situation, security forces in the state are to be deployed at full strength as discussed in the meeting,” said a state government official, requesting anonymity.

The law-and-order situation during upcoming festivals, Bakri Eid and Ganeshotsav, too, was discussed in the meeting.



No leaders from three ruling parties of Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi are expected to attend the bhoomipujan ceremony. While Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has already said he will not be going, Thackeray has said an e-bhoomipujan should be conducted to avoid crowding at the temple site.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

US tech giants too powerful, antitrust panel chair warns
Jul 30, 2020 03:00 IST
Trust to build mosque announced
Jul 30, 2020 02:52 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Jul 30, 2020 02:16 IST
Unlock 3.0: Delhiites elated to hire battery bikes from doorstep
Jul 30, 2020 02:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.