CM Uddhav Thackeray meets Shiv Sena MPs to discuss Covid strategy

Shiv Sena president and chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with Sena members of Parliament (MPs) on Friday over the rising cases of Covid-19 in their...

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 00:12 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Shiv Sena president and chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with Sena members of Parliament (MPs) on Friday over the rising cases of Covid-19 in their constituencies and directed them to take measures to tackle the outbreak by involving citizen groups and NGOs. The meeting with MPs comes after Thackeray held similar meetings with party ministers, Mumbai MLAs, and vibhag pramukh (division heads) last week.

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said that there was no political discussion during the meeting, which was held at the CM’s official residence Varsha bungalow. Former Union minister and south Mumbai MP Arvind Sawant said, “The party chief regularly meets his MPs, but due to the coronavirus, the meeting could not be held in the last three months. Measures to be adopted to fight Covid-19 were discussed.”

Raut said, “Several MPs spoke about issues [from their region], and the CM and minister Aaditya Thackeray heard them. What stand to take on the celebration of the Ganpati festival in Konkan was also discussed.”

Senior party leaders said that there is a lot of opposition from locals in Sindhudurg district on allowing people from Mumbai, Thane, and Pune to visit their villages for Ganeshotsav this year, fearing the spread of Covid-19.



