CM Uddhav Thackeray offers prayers at Vitthal temple

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and his wife Rashmi offered prayers on the occasion of Ashadi Ekadashi at the Lord Vitthal temple in Pandharpur on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray performed special prayers at the Lord Vithhal temple in Pandharpur on Wednesday morning on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi.

“I (Uddhav Thackeray) prayed to the Lord that now I want to see magic. Show me that magic because as humans our hands are clasped. We don’t have medicine or anything else. How to live with a mask on our faces? Start destroying corona from today and give the entire world a happy and healthy life,” tweeted the chief minister’s office (CMO). “I also prayed to bring happiness for the agrarian community and fulfil all desires and wishes of people of the state.”

This was the first time Thackeray offered prayers at the Pandharpur temple as the CM of Maharashtra. He was accompanied by his wife, Rashmi, and son, Aaditya, who is also the state’s environment and tourism minister. It is a long-standing tradition in Maharashtra for the CM and his spouse to attend the morning prayers at the temple on Ashadi Ekadashi.

Despite the Shiv Sena being part of the previous governments, the Thackeray family never took part in this tradition, as no member had contested any election till recently.

Last year, Aaditya was the first member of the family to contest and win the Assembly elections. This year, Thackeray, too, got elected as a member of the legislative Council to retain his post as the CM.

Thackeray also held a review meeting at Pandharpur late Wednesday evening. He took stock of the situation and also directed authorities to prepare a development plan for Pandharpur. “We are ready to provide all support for development of Pandharpur. Local authorities should prepare a development plan which will be approved by the state government,” Thackeray said in the meeting. He also issued a cheque of ₹5 crore as government grant for Pandharpur.

After performing special prayers, he also urged devotees not to visit the temple this year and stay at home. “For the sake of health, I urge devotees and people at large to avoid visiting Pandharpur temple. Instead, perform all your prayers by staying at home,” he said.

Traditionally, lakhs of warkaris (pilgrims) – devotees of Lord Vitthal – undertake the wari (pilgrimage) on foot from across the state and reach Pandharpur on Ashadhi Ekadashi. Local authorities decided to keep the celebrations low-key this year because of the Covid-19 outbreak. This year, the wari, with the padukas (footprints) of saints Dnyaneshwar, Tukaram, and seven others was taken to Pandharpur by bus with a limited number of people, and not on foot.