CMO, home minister cancel transfer order of 10 Mumbai DCPs

The transfer order of 10 deputy commissioner of police (DCPs) has been stayed by the office of chief minister Uddhav Thackerey and home minister Anil Deshmukh. Ten DCPs were recently transferred within Mumbai by the commissioner of police Parambir Singh

Deshmukh on Sunday evening in a message on Twitter said that the Mumbai commissioner of police’s (CP) order of internal transfers in Mumbai police were stayed by his and chief minister Udhhav Thackeray’s offices. Home minister Anil Deshmukh remained unavailable for comment.

It’s for the first time that Mumbai CP’s decision has been overturned by the government in the last decade. Sitaram Kunte, additional chief secretary, (general administration) department having additional charge of ACS (home) department, said, “It has been done out administrative reasons.”

The order has come amid reports of discontent among the ruling partners — Congress and NCP — over decisions taken by Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. However, Anil Deshmukh in a video statement claimed that there was no differences between three parties.

The 10 DCPs which include three Indian police service (IPS) officers as well were recently transferred as part of internal shuffling by CP Mumbai. Sources in the home department said that while shuffling DCPs internally, some transfer rules were overlooked and some senior political leaders of the ruling parties were not happy with the move.

The joint commissioner of police (administration) Naval Bajaj, on Sunday, issued an order to cancel these transfers. Bajaj also directed all the DCPs who had taken charge of the new postings, to resume back to their previous postings. The exact reason for holding the transfers is not yet clear.

On July 2, 10 DCPs; Paramjit Dahiya, Prashant Kadam, Ganesh Shinde, Dr Rashmi Karandikar, Shahaji Umap, Mohan Dahikar, Vishal Thakur, Sangramsingh Nishandar, Pranaya Ashok and Nandkumar Thakur were given new postings. Apart from this, DCP (headquarter-1), N Ambika was given an additional charge of DCP zone 3.

“For the internal shuffling of DCPs, CP’s recommendation holds maximum weightage. But it has to be done after securing prior approval from the home department,” said a home department official.