Colleges heads seek clarity on minister’s decision on MU exams

A day after the state minister for higher and technical education Uday Samant announced that all university students except final year undergraduate and post-graduate students will be promoted to the next academic year, principals are awaiting a final word from the University of Mumbai (MU) for clarity.

Many colleges are still unclear on which of the two 50:50 formulas, one suggested by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and one by the state government, need to be implemented.

UGC has recommended that colleges promote first and second year students, 50% based on a student’s performance in internal tests and other projects in the current semester and the remaining 50% on previous semester’s performance. The state education minister, however, suggested that a 50% of a student’s assessment should be based on this year’s performance and 50% on that of the previous year.

“Unaided courses, including Bachelor of Management Studies and Bachelor of Mass Media have 25 marks set aside for internals in every subject for internals, and most colleges can use the UGC formula since they have completed these evaluations,” said Parag Thakkar, in-charge principal, HR College, Churchgate. “But traditional courses (BCom, BA and BSc) have only theory papers for 100 marks, and no internals marks to grade students.”

He added that they are waiting for a final word from the university on the gradation formula for promoting students.

Many colleges are also unsure about attendance rule as suggested by Samant. According to MU rules, a student requires a minimum of 75% attendance.

“Many colleges, including our college had already issued notices to attendance defaulters and barred them from examination,” said Anju Kapoor, principal of UPG College, Vile Parle. “Now that the minister has asked us to allow all students to be promoted despite attendance deficit, we will follow this rule,” he said.

A statement released by MU late on Saturday stated that the varsity is preparing an action plan for the academic schedule with the planning of 158 examinations in the final session of the final year of diploma, undergraduate and post-graduate courses. “About 2,22,581 students will be enrolled for the final session of the final year and for 158 examinations as per the annual examination system,” said an official from MU.

However, around 500 students from Mithibai Autonomous College, who were debarred from appearing for exams due to attendance deficit, are still unsure about the scenario. Of these students, 107 had moved the Bombay high court seeking to be allowed to appear for exams, which was rejected by the court in March, before the lockdown was implemented. “We are hoping the attendance relaxation rule will be applicable to us as well, and we will be considered for promotion to the next academic year,” said a student.