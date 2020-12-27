Colleges in Mumbai Metropolitan Region to begin FYJC classes; no clarity on exams yet

Officials from the education department said that colleges would soon be notified about the schedule of examinations. (HT photo for representation)

Nearly four months after the admission process for first-year junior college began, prominent colleges in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) are now set to start the new academic year for students.

The three admission rounds to junior colleges had concluded recently.

Vidyadhar Joshi, vice-principal, VG Vaze College, said that the institute had begun classes from Thursday.

“We had completed more than 90% of our admissions, and hence wanted to begin as soon as possible. While there is a 25% syllabus reduction this year owing to the Covid-19 situation, we have asked teachers to ensure that key concepts across subjects are taught to ensure continuity in Class 12,” said Joshi.

On September 9, in line with the Supreme Court’s interim stay on the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) quota in jobs and education for the Maratha community, the state education department had stayed the admission process for FYJC students until further orders.

While the state government restarted admissions only this month, stating that they will take place without the 12% SEBC quota, it has recently allowed Maratha students to opt for the Economically Backward Class (EWS) quota, as per its decision on Wednesday. The special merit list for FYJC will be announced on Monday.

Chandibai Himathmal Mansukhani College, Ulhasnagar, which has also completed most of its admissions, is planning to reopen from the first week of January.

“We are in the process of allotting roll numbers to students now and will start our classes soon. We hope to finish the syllabus by utilising the holidays, for online lectures, and also scheduling extra classes,” said Satram Verhani, vice-principal of the college.

Even as colleges are set to reopen, the inordinate delay in beginning the new academic year means that they cannot stick to the usual academic calendar.

For instance, colleges usually conduct four exams for Class 11 – two unit tests and two semesters – which cannot be done this year owing to lack of time. The government has not come up with any guidelines with respect to the same.

“We are hoping that the government takes a decision on the conduct of exams soon so that colleges and students would both know what to do. Also, the paper pattern for the exams should be made clear,” said the principal of a south Mumbai college.

