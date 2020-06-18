Sections
Coming next week: App to check availability of beds

By next week, citizens will be able to check real-time availability of beds in intensive care units (ICU) and ventilators for patients suffering from Covid-19 and other...

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 00:12 IST

By HT Correspondent,

By next week, citizens will be able to check real-time availability of beds in intensive care units (ICU) and ventilators for patients suffering from Covid-19 and other ailments. On Wednesday, mayor Kishori Pednekar launched the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) mobile application, Air venti, which shows the availability of hospital beds at private, government and BMC-run hospitals. The app is available for citizens to download.

According to BMC officials, the app will have real-time information and be linked to the disaster management control room and control rooms of each ward. “The mobile application will be linked with the dashboard of the BMC’s ward helpline, and will give real-time status of the situation of the ICU beds and ventilators in the city,” said Pednekar on Wednesday.

At a later stage, information about rainfall, waterlogging and other alerts will also be sent by this app along with availability of beds for other ailments, including dengue and malaria.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday a senior officer from BMC’s disaster control cell tested positive for Covid-19. The official is asymptomatic and has been quarantined in a hotel. So far, over 20 staff members from the disaster control cell have tested positive for Covid-19.



