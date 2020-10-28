Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / Committee probing Mumbai power outage to submit report by November 5

Committee probing Mumbai power outage to submit report by November 5

A committee appointed by the state government to probe the Mumbai power outage has been given an extension till November 5 to submit its report. State energy minister had...

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 00:47 IST

By Tanushree Venkatraman,

A committee appointed by the state government to probe the Mumbai power outage has been given an extension till November 5 to submit its report. State energy minister had constituted the committee on October 21 to submit a report within a week. However, it has been given an extension considering the extent of the probe. The Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) has also constituted a committee, which is expected to submit an interim report within a month.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar Election 2020: 71 seats in Bihar vote today
Oct 28, 2020 01:55 IST
RS polls set to push up BJP tally in House
Oct 28, 2020 01:12 IST
Bihar votes today: What is at stake in Phase One?
Oct 28, 2020 00:53 IST
AAP versus BJP: Explaining the municipal funds crisis
Oct 28, 2020 01:24 IST

latest news

Bihar election 2020: RJD’s Ram Vishun Singh, JD (U)’s Shushumlata to vie for Jagdishpur seat
Oct 28, 2020 01:53 IST
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: What you need to know about Barh constituency
Oct 28, 2020 01:39 IST
Penguin gets in the Halloween spirit by exploring his first jack-o’-lantern
Oct 28, 2020 01:32 IST
Six more Covid-19 patients die in Uttarakhand, state tally touches 60,957 with 213 new infections
Oct 28, 2020 01:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.