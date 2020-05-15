Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Complaint against news portal for defamatory article against governor

Complaint against news portal for defamatory article against governor

A police complaint has been filed with the cyber cell of the Mumbai Police against a news portal for publishing news that Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari facilitated travel of a model...

Updated: May 15, 2020 00:13 IST

By Faisal Malik,

A police complaint has been filed with the cyber cell of the Mumbai Police against a news portal for publishing news that Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari facilitated travel of a model from Maharashtra to Dehradun via Delhi with the help of Army helicopter during lockdown, said Raj Bhavan on Thursday. The complaint was lodged against the portal with the cybercrime police station at Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

The article claimed that the Governor recommended and facilitated travel of a model from Uttarakhand, who was stuck in Maharashtra due to lockdown. She was allegedly first sent to Delhi in an Army helicopter and then taken to her home at Dehradun in an Army vehicle between April 24 and 25.

“The contents of the news are false, fabricated and based on nefarious design with an intent to malign the unblemished image of Hon’ble Governor,” states the statement released by Raj Bhavan.



“Actually, no such recommendation was given by Raj Bhavan, Mumbai in the matter,” said a BKC cyber police officer. A non-cognisable complaint has been registered under sections 500, 501 of the Indian Penal Code for defamation. “We shall be seeking permission from the court for investigating the matter,” the officer added.

Maha bicycle mayors write to CM

In a letter to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, five bicycle mayors from the state (Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune and Nagpur) have stressed on prioritising use of bicycles during and after the lockdown. They have asked the government to let bicycle repair shops operate as essential services and dedicate neighbourhood shopping streets only for cycling/walking among others.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Biggest single-day spike as Delhi Covid cases cross 8,000
May 15, 2020 00:47 IST
US vs China over Covid-19 goes up a notch ahead of WHO meet. Round 2 over Taiwan
May 14, 2020 20:12 IST
India yet to decide on issue of engaging the Taliban
May 14, 2020 21:49 IST
Free food grain supply for 8 crore migrants for next 2 months: Nirmala Sitharaman
May 14, 2020 20:11 IST

latest news

Tara Sharma: I had already reinvented myself to work from home 10 years ago
May 15, 2020 00:49 IST
Is Internet activism hurting youth in lockdown?
May 15, 2020 00:47 IST
Two Chandigarh residents held for not wearing face mask
May 15, 2020 00:43 IST
CII, CICU donate 5 ventilators to admn in Ludhiana
May 15, 2020 00:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.