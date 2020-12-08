Complete first-year exams by January 9, 2021: University of Mumbai to colleges

The University of Mumbai (MU) on Monday released a circular clarifying that all affiliated colleges should complete examinations for their first-year batches by January 9, 2021. This decision surpasses the varsity’s previous decision asking colleges to conduct all exams by December 2020.

The decision comes days after the Bombay University and College Teachers’ Union (BUCTU) approached MU’s vice-chancellor seeking postponement of first-year degree college exams. Teachers highlighted that due to delay in admissions to first-year courses, most colleges have not managed to teach the mandatory 90 days before exams, making it impossible to hold exams in December.

As per MU’s November 18 circular, affiliated colleges are supposed to hold online exams for the current batches of undergraduate courses by December while postgraduate exams should be conducted in January next year. “This is to inform all affiliated colleges to ensure that exams for the first-year batch of 2020-21 (winter session) should be completed by January 9, 2021,” states the MU circular dated December 7.

Teacher groups, however, are not happy with this move by the varsity. BUCTU has decided to approach the vice-chancellor once again based on the latest circular.