Home / Mumbai News / Complete FYJC process soon, parents, colleges urge Maharashtra government

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 00:17 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Nearly six months after the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams were held in the state, parents of students who passed the exams have urged the education department to complete the admission process for first-year junior college (FYJC) soon.

In line with the Supreme Court’s interim stay on Maratha quota in jobs and education, the state education department stayed the admission process for FYJC until further orders. The second merit list, which was supposed to be declared on September 10, has been postponed as a result of this. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), nearly 3.1 lakh seats are up for grabs this year for which more than 2.12 lakh students have applied.

With the delay owing to the procedure, parents, students and colleges have requested the education department to release a revised academic schedule. “Even as the government has reduced the syllabus by 25%, it is going to be challenging for the students to study the remaining in the very little time that is left. An alternate academic schedule should be declared for this year,” said the principal of a suburban college.

An official from the education department said a revised schedule had not been made yet, adding, “Government instructions are awaited in the matter.”



Uday Nare, teacher at Hansraj Morarji Public school in Andheri who has written to the government in this regard, said, “Teachers and parents are worried that these students would have to face an academic loss due to the delay in the procedure. Some solution needs to be arrived at by the government with the state education department to make the year less stressful for the students.”

