Comply with 6 conditions to move corals for Coastal Road: MoEFCC tells BMC

The Union environment ministry has listed six conditions for Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to comply with while giving it the final go-ahead for translocating two coral patches along the coastal road alignment. The conditions include the translocation must be carried out in presence of the forest department officials, and an expert from the Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun, or any marine expert from a national institute. The ministry has asked BMC to ensure adequate protection to the corals and to submit a completion report post translocation and periodic reports on the status of corals after translocation. HT has seen a copy of the permission document issued on October 28.

The Maharashtra forest department has also added a few conditions while issuing its permit. They pertain to a time frame of October 29 to December 31 to complete the translocation.

Corals are protected marine species sporadically spread across rocky intertidal regions along the Mumbai coast. They have the same protection as the tiger or elephant under the Wildlife Protection Act. Permissions are needed from the principal chief conservator of the forest before the translocation of the species.

“Though a small patch of corals has come in the alignment, their protection is important as schedule I species under the Wildlife Protection Act. Thus, we had to seek permission. They will be shifted to other suitable sites. We need the road but we also need to ensure proper wildlife conservation,” said MK Rao, principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife).

On September 3, BMC applied for wildlife clearance and submitted a proposal to move 18 coral colonies across Worli and Haji Ali for further reclamation of the project. According to BMC’s proposal, the National Institute of Oceanography (NIO), Goa, had identified the corals.

“The translocation is to be undertaken by NIO scientists and all conditions highlighted by the Centre will be complied with,” said a BMC official.

Since March, BMC has reclaimed over 52 hectares of the sea for the 9.9-km Rs 14,000-crore eight-lane highway.

EV Muley, a former national coordinator for UN’s Global Coral Reef Monitoring Network, said there have been no solid conservation efforts to protect corals over the past decade. “There is no large-scale proof of the success of translocation or restoration of coral patches by any national institute. Even if translocation has been done, no follow-up studies have been conducted.”

Environmentalists called uprooting corals and relocating them intricate operation like open-heart surgery. “Corals are delicate ecosystems that are highly sensitive to even small changes. Instead of conserving the remaining fragments of this biodiversity, this so-called development project is decimating it. The environmental destruction caused by the coastal road was always avoidable. Lack of political will and the financial greed is at the root of all the issues,” said Stalin D, director, Vanashakti, an NGO.