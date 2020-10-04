Concrete road at Taloja in Navi Mumbai ready for use this week

Sections
Updated: Oct 04, 2020 00:17 IST

By G Mohiuddin Jeddy,

Work of concretisation on one side of the 1.25 km Taloja CETP Road has been completed and is expected to be thrown open to traffic this week. This road will enable smoother access to the Taloja MIDC industrial belt.

The work on the ₹13.46 cr project began last year. The road, used by heavy vehicles, was in pathetic state for years. The 1.25-km road connects between Taloja CETP and Foodland factory through Railway Over Bridge.

The Taloja Industries Association (TIA) had taken up the issue in October 2018 with local MLA Prashant Thakur, who was then the chairman of CIDCO.

Satish Shetty, president of TIA, said, “Following the intervention of Thakur, road asphalting and concretisation work on the road was taken up by Cidco last year. Concretising this road is important for the industries as it is one of the two entry points into Taloja MIDC area, from Roadpali side. We had been constantly following up on the work with CIDCO authorities.”

Priya Ratambe, Cidco PRO, said: “Concretisation of the road was taken up by Cidco as mere asphalting of the road wouldn’t help. It cannot stand the constant heavy vehicle traffic. One side of the road will be ready to use in a couple of days. The other side of the road work is expected to be ready by March next year.”

