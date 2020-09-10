Congress, NCP slam Fadnavis over ₹9,634-crore Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan after CAG report terms it failure

The Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) slammed the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government led by Devendra Fadnavis over its pet project Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan (JSA), after the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report tabled in state legislature on Tuesday pointed at the failures of the project.

The Congress alleged corruption in the implementation of the project and has demanded judicial probe in the ₹9,634-crore project, while NCP termed it another BJP government scheme that was blown out of proportion.

Maharashtra Congress’ general secretary and spokesperson Sachin Sawant termed the scheme ‘Jholyukt Shivar’ (scam ridden scheme) and said, “The main objective of JSA was to conserve water in the backyard, increase groundwater level, expand land under irrigation and to achieve water neutrality. The scheme failed on all counts and it has been endorsed by CAG in its report.”

The leader added, “The Fadnavis government had announced to make 16,000 villages drought-free and 9,000 more villages to be water neutral. The government could achieve nothing despite spending ₹9,634 crore on the project and a huge amount on its campaign. Fadnavis should resign from his post of leader of Opposition by accepting the responsibility of the scam after CAG exposed it,” he said.

Sawant said that the groundwater level survey by Groundwater Survey and Development Agency in 2018 had revealed that the level in 31,015 villages had dropped significantly even after the implementation of JSA since 2015. “The government had to face embarrassment by declaring drought in villages where the JSA was implemented. Despite spending crores, the number of tankers in drought-prone areas kept rising and had mounted to 7,000 tankers in May 2019. The state government should recover the funds spent on the campaign of the scheme from BJP,” he added.

NCP’s state unit chief Jayant Patil said, “This is another tall claim by the previous BJP government, and the bubble was busted by the CAG report. We have been telling the government that JSA cannot reap success as it was marred by corruption at every level. The Fadnavis government was happy in pushing it through with the help of extravagant campaign.”

BJP leader Ashish Shelar, however, said on Wednesday that the success of the scheme cannot be scaled on the basis of just 0.17% works examined by CAG. “The scheme has proved to be grand success across the state. It had undertaken 6.42 lakh works in 22,589 villages, of which CAG examined only 1,128 works or 0.17% of the total work undertaken. The random samples cannot be a parameter to scale the entire scheme,” he said. He also added the CAG report has no mention of corruption in any of its work scope allotted under JSA.

Fadnavis on Tuesday said the scheme could not succeed as the Thackeray government scrapped it immediately after assuming power.

CAG report stated that besides the deficiencies in planning and lack of provision of adequate funds for maintenance of works, JSA failed to achieve water neutrality in drought-prone villages and increase the ground water level as intended.

JSA was pet project of the Fadnavis government launched in December 2014 aiming at making Maharashtra drought-free by 2019.