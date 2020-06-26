Congress plans protests

Sections
The Maharashtra Congress has upped its ante against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre over its handling of India-China clash at Galwan Valley and rising fuel prices. The...

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 01:42 IST

By Surendra P Gangan,

The Maharashtra Congress has upped its ante against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre over its handling of India-China clash at Galwan Valley and rising fuel prices. The party will hold protests across the state on June 26 and June 29.

The second phase of the protest against the price rise will be held on tehsil level between June 30 and July 4.

Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat said, “The Modi government bowed before China and it resulted in the death of 20 of our soldiers. Modi’s statement that there was no intrusion on Indian territory by China’s military has helped them.”



The party will observe ‘Shahidon Ko Salaam Divas’ on Friday to pay tribute to the martyrs. In every district, party workers will gather near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi or martyrs’ memorial.

The party will also hold protests on June 29 against the rising fuel prices.

The party has maintained the protests and tribute will be held peacefully, without violating social distancing norms.

