Congress set to pick Mumbai unit chief by December-end

The party’s Mumbai unit is currently headed by Eknath Gaikwad, who has been the acting president after Milind Deora quit more than a year ago

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 00:36 IST

By Surendra P Gangan,

The Congress is looking at finalising a candidate soon as the crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls are less than two years away. (HT FILE)

The city unit of Congress is likely to get a new chief by the end of this month, with former state ministers Suresh Shetty and Arif Naseem Khan, and senior leaders Bhai Jagtap, Charan Singh Sapra and Amarjeet Singh Manhas being the frontrunners. The party’s Mumbai unit is currently headed by Eknath Gaikwad, who has been the acting president after Milind Deora quit more than a year ago.

The Congress is looking at finalising a candidate soon as the crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls are less than two years away. HK Patil, the party’s Maharashtra in-charge, confirmed on Thursday that the Mumbai Congress chief will be appointed by December-end and all necessary decisions related to the civic polls will be taken in January, putting the party in election mode. Patil has been meeting key leaders and office bearers from the Mumbai Congress over the past two months to take their views before an appointment is made.

“It can’t be denied that two presidents resigning in a span of just a few months last year was unfortunate. We are in the process of appointing a new chief for the city unit and the name will be announced by the month-end. Instead of representing any cast, community or religion, the new chief will be a Congress face. We will also take necessary steps to strengthen the city unit by January as part of the preparations for BMC elections,” Patil told a select group of mediapersons at the party’s Colaba office on Thursday.

Patil also met state ministers from the Congress and the party’s legislators on Thursday. He said ministers have been told to increase their visibility and work more aggressively in the interest of common people. “It is true that compared to the other two ruling parties [Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party], Congress ministers need to be more visible and aggressive. They have been asked to undertake welfare schemes, improve governance and deliver effectively,” he said.

Patil also met a group of scheduled caste (SC) party leaders on Wednesday. The leaders have demanded a separate law for the full utilisation of the budgetary outlay meant for SCs. He also asked the state leadership to ensure that the appointments on statutory boards and corporations governed by the state government be made at the earliest.

