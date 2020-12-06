Congress slams Pawar’s statement on Rahul

In an interview to a local daily, Pawar had said that Rahul Gandhi’s leadership has a “few problems” and lacks consistency. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

A Maharashtra Congress leader on Saturday urged the constituents of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition to stop commenting on the Congress leadership if they want a “stable” government in the state.

State Congress working president and Women and Child Minister Yashomati Thakur’s remarks came days after Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar’s comments on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

“Everybody should follow the basic rules of coalition. Being a working president of MPCC, I must appeal to colleagues of MVA that if you want stable government in Maharashtra then stop commenting on leadership of Congress (sic),” Thakur tweeted.

“Our leadership is very strong and stable. Formation of MVA is a result of our strong belief in democratic values,” she added.

In an interview to a local daily, Pawar had said that Rahul Gandhi’s leadership has a “few problems” and lacks consistency.

The Sena, NCP and Congress are partners in the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government. They had joined hands after the Assembly elections held last year.

Clarifying Pawar’s remarks, NCP and Sena leaders said that the comments had no connection with the stability of the three-party state government.

NCP spokesperson Umesh Patil said, “Pawarsaheb’s statement must be taken positively, looking at his age and experience. [Yashomati] Thakur’s comment on the stability of the government is unnecessary. There is good coordination within the MVA.”

Sena leader Sanjay Raut said the statement must be viewed as “directions”.

“Whatever Sharad Pawar might have said about Rahul Gandhi, it has nothing to do with the stability of Maha Vikas Aghadi. I have always stood behind Rahul Gandhi, when his leadership was being damaged. Sharad Pawar is a tall leader in politics. The opposition parties in the country consider Pawarsaheb their leader. When an experienced leader like him says something, it must be viewed as directions...,” Raut said.