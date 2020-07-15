Congress suspends Sanjay Jha for backing Pilot

Sections
Congress on Tuesday evening suspended its party leader Sanjay Jha for anti-party activities and breach of discipline, after he backed Sachin Pilot, who was suspended from the party...

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 00:28 IST

By Surendra Gangan,

Congress on Tuesday evening suspended its party leader Sanjay Jha for anti-party activities and breach of discipline, after he backed Sachin Pilot, who was suspended from the party in the afternoon. The decision was announced by Maharasthra Congress chief Balasahebeb Thorat in a press statement.

The move came after Sanjay Jha put out a series of tweets in support of Pilot. “For five years, Sachin Pilot gave his blood, tears, toil and sweat for the Congress party between 2013-18. The Congress came back from a wretched 21 seats to 100. We just gave him a performance bonus. We are so meritocratic. We are so transparent.”

“There is a simple solution to the Rajasthan conundrum: Sachin Pilot should be made CM, Mr Ashok Gehlot (already 3 time CM) must be given a senior organisational role to revive weak states. A new leader appointed as head of RPCC. Where there’s a will there is a way,” Jha tweeted.

Jha was recently sacked as party spokesperson after he criticised the party leadership in an article.



According to Congress leaders in Maharashtra, Jha was suspended by the state unit on directions from the disciplinary committee of the All India Congress Committee.

