Sections
E-Paper
Home / Mumbai News / Constable booked for raping, cheating interior designer from Mumbai

Constable booked for raping, cheating interior designer from Mumbai

Pant Nagar police on Thursday registered a first information report (FIR) against a 42-year-old police constable for allegedly raping a Ghatkopar-based interior designer. Senior...

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 00:40 IST

By Suraj Ojha,

Pant Nagar police on Thursday registered a first information report (FIR) against a 42-year-old police constable for allegedly raping a Ghatkopar-based interior designer.

Senior inspector Suhas Kamble from Pant Nagar police station said, “We have registered the offence and are investigating the matter. The accused has not been arrested yet.”

The case was registered after the police received a written application that the accused had sexually assaulted the 40-year-old complainant on multiple occasions on the pretext of marrying her. A year ago, she delivered his child. It was then that the constable told her that he was already married. He also said he could not marry her because if he did, the police department would sack him for consummating two marriages. He then told her that he would divorce his wife and marry her, but didn’t do so, her complaint to the police stated.

He also asked her not to disclose to anyone that the child is his and that it was a test tube baby. The woman then approached the police.



The constable also holds a post in Brihanmumbai Police Karmchari Pagardar Sahakari Patsanstha. In her statement, the complainant said she met the accused in 1998 while working at a private company in Andheri. Over time their friendship turned into love and he promised her that he would marry her.

“He also introduced her to two developers and asked her to undertake their interior decoration work. The accused used her expertise as a designer and earned money but didn’t pay her anything,” stated the complaint.

Her statement further alleged that the accused took money from her multiple times on various pretexts and owed her around Rs87 lakh.

The accused has been booked under sections 376 (rape), 420 (cheating), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar polls: Raghopur, Hasanpur seats to decide fate of Lalu’s two sons
Oct 11, 2020 22:42 IST
In minor rejig, Karnataka likely to get new health minister; B Sriramulu to be transferred
Oct 11, 2020 21:59 IST
No fairs, rides during festivals till Oct 31: DDMA issues fresh SOP for festivals
Oct 11, 2020 23:29 IST
Mumbai Indians win a power game over Delhi Capitals
Oct 11, 2020 23:33 IST

latest news

Study finds expanded newborn screening could save premature infants’ lives
Oct 12, 2020 00:49 IST
Mumbai Metro-3 car shed: Maharashtra government shifts its ground, set for rough path
Oct 12, 2020 00:49 IST
Wife ends life a day after 35-year-old Amritsar jeweller commits suicide over blackmail by woman SI
Oct 12, 2020 00:47 IST
Mumbai man rapes 13-year-old, circulates video of crime, arrested
Oct 12, 2020 00:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.