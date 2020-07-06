Constable hurt after car rams into him, driver booked

Sections
Gamdevi police booked a 35-year-old driver for rash and negligent driving after his car rammed into a traffic constable on Friday evening at Mahalaxmi.According to the police, the...

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 00:13 IST

By Suraj Ojha,

Gamdevi police booked a 35-year-old driver for rash and negligent driving after his car rammed into a traffic constable on Friday evening at Mahalaxmi.

According to the police, the constable – Ajitrao Maske – suffered multiple injuries and is undergoing treatment at Jaslok Hospital.

Around 6.15pm, Maske was assisting his colleague, constable Manish Sawant, in manning the traffic at Cadbury Junction.

“We are posted with the Tardeo traffic division and were deployed at Cadbury junction. While we were clearing the traffic, around 6.15pm, a car was heading towards Peddar Road from Bhulabhai Desai Marg. The driver suddenly lost control over the vehicle and dashed into Maske,” read Sawant’s statement in the first information report (FIR) registered by the police.



Sawant added that Maske suffered multiple injuries and was bleeding from head. The driver, identified as Jatashankar Yadav, stopped the car and the duo immediately rushed Maske to Jaslok Hospital in the same car. He suffered a fracture on his hand and some other injuries.

“We booked Yadav under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and are investigating the case,” an officer from Gamdevi police station said.

