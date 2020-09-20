Constable jumps into Thane lake to save woman from drowning

Sections
Updated: Sep 20, 2020 01:03 IST

By Anamika Gharat,

A 35-year-old police constable from Thane jumped into Upavan Lake to save a 43-year-old woman he saw drowning in the lake on Friday evening.

The woman, who was allegedly seen jumping in the lake, has been now admitted in private hospital for recovery.

Gajendra Sontakke, 35, constable at Vartak Nagar Police Station, was patrolling along with another police personnel, S More. They got a call from police station to inform about a woman trying to jump in Upavan Lake.

Sontakke said, “Some passers-by saw the woman trying to jump and they came running towards us informing about the woman. We also got a call at the same time from the control room. I immediately ran towards jetty of the Upavan Lake, by then she had already jumped. The place where she jumped is 20 feet deep. Without wasting time, I jumped behind her with my phone and other belongings. I had run to the place and was already breathless and finding it difficult to reach her, however finally I managed to pull her out.”

Sontakke hails from Latur and said that he was used to swimming in a well in his village. He added, “That practice helped me to save the woman, though swimming in uniform was comparatively difficult. My mobile is also dead now but saving her life has given me satisfaction.”

The reason behind woman’s action is still not known. She is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

